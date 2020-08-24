x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Denver Broncos

Broncos rookie LB Justin Strnad likely done for the year

Strnad had a good chance to become the Broncos' nickel linebacker this season as well as a contributor on special teams.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Englewood, Colo.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Justin Strnad will have wrist surgery and could be out for the season.

Strnad will be placed on injured reserve, sources tell 9NEWS. Strnad could return, but it's not likely.

A rookie linebacker from Wake Forest, Strnad had a good chance to become the Broncos' nickel linebacker this season as well as a contributor on special teams.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Strnad was taken with the No. 178 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In July, Strnad, 24, reached agreement on a four-year, $3.53 million contract that includes a $237,776 signing bonus.

RELATED: Broncos notes: Rookie center Cushenberry makes his move

RELATED: Former Bronco Polumbus pedaling around Mile High for fight against cancer

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Englewood, Colo.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.