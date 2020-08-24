Broncos rookie LB Justin Strnad likely done for the year

Strnad had a good chance to become the Broncos' nickel linebacker this season as well as a contributor on special teams.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Justin Strnad will have wrist surgery and could be out for the season.

Strnad will be placed on injured reserve, sources tell 9NEWS. Strnad could return, but it's not likely.

A rookie linebacker from Wake Forest, Strnad had a good chance to become the Broncos' nickel linebacker this season as well as a contributor on special teams.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Strnad was taken with the No. 178 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In July, Strnad, 24, reached agreement on a four-year, $3.53 million contract that includes a $237,776 signing bonus.

