Broncos lead Colts, 6-3 in first-half snoozer

Denver D came up strong, but Wilson and the Broncos' offense struggled.

DENVER — If it’s coming up on your bedtime, gramps, there’s not much reason to put off putting on your pajamas.

In the game between the Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, the first half was a snoozer with the Broncos leading 6-3.

The next touchdown will be the first. Gramps can get the score first thing in the morning.

On a near-perfect fall evening in Colorado – the temperature at kickoff was a comfortable 69 degrees -- a crowd of 71,702 (4,965 no-shows) gathered at Empower Field at Mile High to watch a fairly terrible display of offensive football.

Nothing against the respective defenses. The Denver D had a nice rebound from its disappointing performance four days earlier at Las Vegas by holding Matt Ryan and the Colts to just one first down in the first quarter, while D.J. Jones and Bradley Chubb each had a sack.

But the Broncos’ offense was frequently booed off the field. It had one decent drive off its first possession with quarterback Russell Wilson scrambling for 18 yards and throwing a swing pass to running back Melvin Gordon for 14. That set up a short Brandon McManus field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Gordon went into the game with a bullseye on him as he had fumbled three times in the previous two games, one that was returned for a 68-yard touchdown by the Raiders on Sunday. Against the Colts, Gordon noticeably kept the ball close to his body as he ran, even using two arms around it on some inside runs.

Another 40-yard Broncos’ drive to start the second quarter ended with a McManus’ 44-yard field goal and a 6-0 lead.

Wilson finished the half only 9 of 17 for 69 yards. He was the leading rusher with 24 yards while Gordon had just 12 yards off 7 carries. The Broncos managed just 7 first downs and 104 yards in the first half.

The Colts drew closer in the final seconds of the half with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan moving the ball to the Denver 15, then taking two sacks that backed him up to the 43. Eventually, Chase McLaughlin bailed him out with a 52-yard field goal.

Ryan was 12 of 19 for 140 yards but he threw an interception to Caden Sterns and took 4 sacks. Former Bronco running back Phillip Lindsay, called up from the Colts' practice squad earlier in the day, led all rushers with 34 yards on six carries.

