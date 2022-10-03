Russell Wilson on injury report with shoulder issue

The Broncos quarterback apparently has right shoulder soreness, but Hackett said Wilson would play Thursday against the Colts.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Remember, Broncos Country, as bad as the past 24 hours have been, it could have been worse.

While losing to the Raiders, then losing running back Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury and edge rusher Randy Gregory for up to two months with a knee injury is a major blow, the Broncos didn't lose quarterback Russell Wilson.

He took a shot and is on the Broncos' injury report with a right shoulder issue – he got slammed on the shoulder by Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby during a sack – but Wilson still could have practiced on a limited basis Monday and is expected to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC non-divisional game at Empower Field at Mile High.

"He got dinged up in the game, and he's just a little sore today, and we're going to take care of him and get him treatment throughout the week,'' said Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett in his day-after-game news conference.

Wilson is coming off his best personal game of the season as he completed 17 of 25 (with three or four drops) for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the 32-23 loss Sunday at the Raiders.

Asked whether there was any threat of Wilson not playing against the Colts, Hackett said, "Right now, he's playing."

The Broncos also have two of their best special teams players, safety P.J. Locke and Aaron Patrick, in the concussion protocol, which means it's all but certain they won't play Thursday night against the Colts.

There is some good news. Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and third-year cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) will practice this week and have a decent chance to play against the Colts after spending the first four weeks on injured reserve.

And two backup players who missed the past two games with hamstring injuries, receiver Tyrie Cleveland and cornerback Darius Phillips, are returning to practice this week on a limited basis.

