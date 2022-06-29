Stanley Cup delivered to wrong address on way to Landeskog's house

The Cup made an unscheduled stop Monday night, the day after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning.

DENVER — It's tradition for every member of a Stanley Cup-winning team to spend a day with the revered trophy.

But the Cup made an unscheduled stop Monday, the day after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to finish the series in six games.

Dmitri Rudenko and his husband, Kit Karbler, were at their home in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood when Rudenko noticed someone pulling into their driveway that evening.

That "someone" turned out to be the keepers of the Stanley Cup, which was supposed to be on its way to team captain Gabe Landeskog's house.

Turns out Landeskog lives in the same neighborhood as Rudenko and Karbler and his address is just one digit away from theirs. A large tree obscures the couple's address, compounding the confusion.

Rudenko said he recognized the case from seeing it on TV Sunday night and jokingly asked if it was the Stanley Cup.

Sure enough, it was, and Rudenko asked if they could see it.

The keepers of the Cup were super friendly, the couple said, and they let Rudenko and Karbler spend a few minutes with it. Karbler said he even got the chance to pick it up. He said he felt like he was touching a piece of history.

Rudenko said having the Cup in their driveway was like finding a treasure. He said he felt like he had won something, even if he's not a member of the team.

Karbler said he didn't want to hold up the Cup's handlers any longer, so he didn't take the time to pose for a selfie.

"I was just so happy to have the Stanley Cup in our driveway," he said.

They did manage to snap a quick photo of the trophy in its case. Now, Rudenko and Karbler can tell their friends they were a small part of the Cup's journey through Denver.

"It made our day, and it's something that we'll be able to talk about and laugh about for a long time," Karbler said.