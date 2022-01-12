Colorado Rapids select 3 players in MLS SuperDraft

Meet the newest members of the Colorado Rapids selected in Tuesday's Major League Soccer Draft.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids made three selections in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft.

The Rapids selected midfielder Mohamed Omar from the University of Notre Dame (23rd overall), defender Anthony Markanich from Northern Illinois University (26th overall) and forward Roberto Molina from Las Vegas Lights FC (45th overall).

“We’re pleased with the results of today’s SuperDraft,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “Our club remains committed to developing young players and we believe the SuperDraft continues to be a valuable mechanism for acquiring players with the potential to contribute at the next level.”

On Tuesday, Colorado acquired the 26th overall pick after trading the 10th overall pick to Nashville SC in exchange for $125,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in conditional GAM.

Mohamed Omar

Omar, 22, captained Notre Dame to its first-ever ACC Men’s Soccer Championship during his senior season in 2021.

The midfielder and Toronto native made 69 appearances during his four years with the Fighting Irish, recording six goals and three assists. Omar has previously trained with Canada’s U-20 men’s national team.

Anthony Markanich

Markanich, 21, was a three-time First-Team All-MAC honoree during his four seasons at Northern Illinois University. The left back made 67 appearances for the Huskies with 17 goals and adding 24 assists.

Ready to get started! Cant wait!! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/p3Ul47rNbw — Anthony Markanich (@amarkanich33) January 11, 2022

Roberto Molina

From the University of California, Irvine, Molina, 20, finished his college career early to pursue his professional career with Las Vegas Lights FC in the ULS Championship last year.

The winger made 30 appearances with two goals and five assists. A native of El Salvador, Molina has three caps with El Salvador’s men’s national team.

