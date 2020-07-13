Rapids fall 2-0 to Real Salt Lake in start of MLS is Back tournament

The Rapids didn't register a shot on goal until the 59th minute of the game and were shutout for the first time under head coach Robin Fraser.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Soccer is back, but the Colorado Rapids didn't have the start they were looking for on Sunday night.

Colorado dropped its opening match of the MLS is Back tournament by a final score of 2-0 to Real Salt Lake. Albert Rusnák scored in the first half to give RSL a 1-0 lead at the break. Damir Kreilach added a late goal in the second half to give Salt Lake a comfortable margin and victory.

The Rapids didn't register a shot on goal until the 59th minute of the game and were shutout for the first time under head coach Robin Fraser.

Real Salt Lake won for the 10th time in the past 13 matches against Colorado dating back to 2015. The Rapids have managed just two wins and one draw against RSL during that span.