DIA opens 16 new gates on Concourse C

Southwest Airlines will use the new gates, while the airport is in the planning process for expansions in Concourses D and E.

DENVER — Denver's airport just got larger.

Denver International Airport (DIA) and Southwest Airlines are opening 16 new gates on Concourse C with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

As part of DIA's Gate Expansion Program that began in 2018, the new gates bring the total number of gates at the airport to 156.

The new 530,000-square-foot area on the far east end of Concourse C near Gates C63 to C67 is the largest space commissioned by DIA since the opening of the Westin Hotel and Transit Center in 2015.

The gates are leased by Southwest Airlines, which will begin operating out of them by early June.

In May 2018, DIA broke ground on a project to add 39 gates to the airport by 2022 for $2.3 billion, with the gates to be added to the ends of each concourse.

"We’re looking at getting to 100 million passengers a year within 10 years, so these gates are very much needed for our airline partners to be able to get to that type of capacity," said Jim Starling, DIA's executive vice president of chief construction and infrastructure.

