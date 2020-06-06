Parker Road buckles (again) due to record-breaking heat

Friday was a record-breaking 96° in Denver.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Parker Road in Centennial buckled in Friday's hot temperatures, leading to headaches for some drivers.

Video from Sky9 showed damage near Parker Road and Broncos Parkway and one lane blocked off Friday afternoon.

On Friday, temperatures in Denver reached 96°, a new record high for June 5.

Buckling can happen when concrete slabs of roads start expanding in the heat and press on each other, according to a CDOT engineer. This creates stress and if they expand and press too much, the road will buckle at those stress points.

This is a common problem on Parker Road when temperatures rise.

We have found basically the story about the same spot from each of the last four years:

June 20, 2016: Heat causes some metro area roads to buckle

July 12, 2019: Aurora intersection will be closed overnight after road buckles