9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 6-8

Harvest festivals, corn mazes and searching for the brightest fall leaves offer Colorado-style fun this autumn weekend.

COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest, Lakewood's Cider Days, and Apple Day in Penrose, as well as pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations.

Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.

Embrace the first days of October by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that make Colorado so special. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Applefest

CEDAREDGE — One of Western Colorado's biggest outdoor festivals returns this weekend. The 46th annual Applefest, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, celebrates the local apple harvest with live music, beer, wine and over 180 arts and crafts vendors. The Cedaredge Fire Department kicks off festivities on Friday with a chili cookoff. The weekend also features pancake breakfasts, junior rodeo, classic car and tractor show, beer stein challenge, 5K run and walk. Applefest will take place at Cedaredge Town Park. Admission is free.

Cider Days

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood's signature fall festival arrives this weekend with two days of family fun. The 47th annual Cider Days takes place Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, with activities for adults and kids. Festivities include apple pressing, cider tasting, pie eating and baking contests, straw bale maze, face painting, train and burro rides, balloon twisting, petting zoo, magic tricks, axe-throwing demonstrations, live music and Colorado’s largest antique and vintage tractor pull. Tickets range from $5 to $12 at Lakewood.org.

Apple Day

PENROSE — Since 1935, residents and tourists have celebrated Apple Day in Penrose. This year's Apple Day arrives Saturday with a packed schedule of events. A pancake breakfast kicks off the festivities followed by the annual Apple Day Parade. Saturday afternoon there will be pie judging and sale, live concert, pet parade, kids' activities, cider tasting, vendors and more.

Fall colors

COLORADO — Your Instagram feed is about to be awash with the glory of Colorado's aspens against a backdrop of blue skies, colorful mountains and literal traffic jams full of leaf peepers on U.S. 285. Fall has arrived and the aspens in Colorado's mountains are beginning to turn. The colors will peak anywhere from late September to early October. Here's what you need to know for your leaf peeping season.

> Text FALL to 303-871-1491 for leaf-peeping info.

Rodeo All-Star

DENVER — Rodeo All-Star is back in Denver this Friday and Saturday at the National Western Complex. The event hosts three tournament-style rodeo performances that showcase the best cowboys and cowgirls in seven rodeo events. Following Friday’s rodeo, guests are invited down to the dirt for the All-Star Concert featuring country music artist George Birge. Tickets start at $29 at RodeoAllStar.com.

Choctoberfest

AURORA — Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Choctoberfest — the ultimate celebration of Oktoberfest, Halloween and chocolate — will be held at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Vendors from across the country will be offering tastes of chocolate candy, cakes, cookies, truffles, fudge, brownies, toffees, cupcakes, coffees and more. The festival also features live music, holiday gifts, aerial chocolate apple bobbing, and chocolate pudding eating contest. Choctoberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snag your tickets at ChocolateFests.org.

Potato Day Parade & Celebration

CARBONDALE — The 114th annual Potato Day Parade & Celebration begins Saturday with a "Tater Trot" fun run followed by the Potato Day Parade on Main Street. The parade will be followed by booths and family activities at Sopris Park, along with the traditional community meal consisting of BBQ and baked potato. There will be live music, farmers market, scavenger hunt, potato games and more. This year’s theme is “Growing Together.”

Colorado Drone Airshow

FORT COLLINS — The inaugural Colorado Drone Airshow will be held Friday and Saturday at the Christman Airfield in Fort Collins. Hosted by Colorado State University, over 30 exhibitors will be on hand, along with educational sessions, food trucks, unmanned aerial vehicle demonstrations, and drone racing. Friday will be a VIP and industry day, capped with a drone light show from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. at CSU’s Intramural Fields. The drone light show is free and open to the public. Saturday will be the open-to-the-public community day. Admission and parking are free, with a request that attendees register here.

La Llorona Festival

DENVER — La Llorona Festival 2023 CHAC will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and their annual Dia de Los Muertos Recuerdos Season 2023, with a storytelling event at Corky Gonzales Library on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with some of the state’s most celebrated cuenteros. Learn the history as these story weavers recount the tales and legends surrounding the Weeping Woman-La Llorona. Host Charlene Garcia Simms will welcome featured tellers Kristopher Garcia-Simms, Geraldina Lawson, Sherry Coca Candelaria, Kimberly Sanchez, and Karen Gonzales. The event is free and open to the public.

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

DENVER — The showdown between Sean Payton and Nathaniel Hackett has arrived. The Denver Broncos (1-3) and New York Jets (1-3) begins at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles

DENVER — The Eagles are preparing for their final tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band said its "The Long Goodbye" will be the band's final tour and it will continue into 2025. The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will visit Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday and Friday. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. The Eagles’ contemporaries Steely Dan will be joining the final tour.

Jason Aldean

DENVER — Country music star Jason Aldean is returning to the Centennial State this weekend. Jason Aldean will brings his "Highway Desperado Tour" to Denver on Saturday. Aldean will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver at Ball Arena.

Pumpkin Festival

LITTLETON — Denver Botanic Gardens' Chatfield Farms is ready for autumn. This weekend's Pumpkin Festival features a 10-acre pumpkin patch and family and children's activities. The festival includes craft and artisan booths, food trucks, vendors, entertainment and live music. Admission includes pumpkin patch access, antique tractor exhibit, hayrides, photo booths, mini-maze, bounce houses, slides and face painting. Additional costs include the Chatfield Farms' corn maze next door and the perfect pumpkin you'll want to pick out. Chatfield Farms' Pumpkin Festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

Barr Lake Harvest Festival

BRIGHTON — The Friends of Barr Lake's 11th annual Harvest Festival arrives Saturday. Barr Lake State Park will be home to kid-friendly games, face painting, crafts, wagon rides, petting zoo, live raptor presentation and more. The Friends of Barr Lake will be accepting donations in exchange for snacks, beverages and pumpkins. The Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A state parks pass or daily park entry fee is required.

Nick's Garden Center Fall Fest

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora hosts a fall festival every day in October. There are games, rides, mazes, train rides, photo opportunities, straw maze, putt-putt golf course, pedal karts, an inflatable obstacle course and pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin Fest

SILVERTHORNE — The annual Pumpkin Fest in Silverthorne returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rainbow Park. Kids will enjoy a pumpkin patch with over 2,500 pumpkins, miniature pony rides, train rides, bounce houses, face painting, fall crafts and more. Food will be available for purchase from Colorado Marketplace and Bakery, Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea, The Good Stuff Ice Cream and Salvador's Pizza.

Miners’ Pumpkin Patch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry has opened its 2023 Miners' Pumpkin Patch. Admission includes unlimited play at the pumpkin patch games, hayrides and gold panning. The patch will be open Saturdays through Oct. 28.

Brews & Barrels

WESTMINSTER — The Orchard Town Center hosts Brews & Barrels from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The beverage sampling extravaganza features an impressive lineup of Colorado's top breweries, wineries, and spirit makers. Attendees get samplings, a commemorative tasting glass, and live music, all to benefit the nonprofit Adaptive Adventures.

Berthoud Oktoberfest

BERTHOUD — Soak in the season at the Oktoberfest in Berthoud on Saturday. There will be classic German food including brats, kraut burgers, pretzels, drinks, vendors booths, kids' activities with live music. Contests are scheduled in stein holding, best costume and pretzel eating. The Berthoud Oktoberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fickel Park.

La Veta Oktoberfest

LA VETA — Now in its 35th year, La Veta Oktoberfest returns Saturday. Festivities on tap include a German Biergarten, car show, street fair, arts and crafts vendors, dancing, food and more.

Wine in the Pines

ELIZABETH — The Town of Elizabeth holds its annual celebration on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wine in the Pines at Running Creek Park offers unlimited tastings with a variety of Colorado wines, food trucks, vendors, and live music.

Pumpkins & Pilsners Festival

ESTES PARK — Estes Park's Bond Park is the site of the annual Pumpkins and Pilsners Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free fall festival will have kids' activities including face painting, pony rides, pumpkin patch, live music as well as food vendors, beer garden and games. Pumpkins & Pilsners Festival is a fundraiser for the local non-profit organization Estes Park Education Foundation.

Fall Bazaar

DENVER — The Denver Fall Bazaar takes place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be dozens vendors, food trucks, fashion trucks, cocktails, beer, live DJ and more. The all-ages and dog-friendly event sets up at Belleview Station in Denver.

Fall Festival Craft Show

BRIGHTON — The Fall Festival Craft Show is back at Riverdale Regional Park and Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free. The fair offers more than 150 craft booths with hand-made items. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Handmade in Colorado Expo

VAIL — The Handmade in Colorado Expo is a showcase of some of Colorado's best handmade arts, crafts, and goods. All merchandise displayed at this juried show is handmade in Colorado and sold direct by the artist or crafter. The fair will be held Friday and Saturday at Vail Village in front of the covered bridge and Vail Village parking structure. There will also be free live music during the event from Colorado musicians.

Applewood Arts and Crafts Show

LOVELAND — The Applewood Arts and Crafts Show opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7 and good all weekend at The Ranch at Larimer County Fairgrounds. More than 130 artisans are scheduled to attend. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Friends Craft Fair

LITTLETON — Since 1971, shoppers have browsed more than 250 booths of hand-crafted items at the Friends Craft Fair. The 52nd annual fair is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ketring Park. Proceeds from booth fees are used by the Friends of the Littleton Library and Museum organization to sponsor programs at the Littleton Museum and Bemis Public Library.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

DENVER — Lovers of the strange and unusual will want to check out the Oddities & Curiosities Expo on Saturday. Vendors and exhibitors will have items such as taxidermy, wet specimens, antiques, odd jewelry, unusual art, bones, oddities, curiosities and all around creepy, strange or bizarre things. The expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $12 online at AXS.com or $15 day of.

Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo

DENVER — The snow is on its way to Colorado so now is the time to get ready for the winter recreation season. This weekend's Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo features new sleds from Arctic Cat, Polaris and Ski-Doo, snowmobile deals, gear, parts and accessories, seminars, workshops and a massive swap meet. The expo takes place Friday and Saturday at the National Western Complex.

Boulderthon

BOULDER — Boulderthon race is back for its third annual year. This year, runners will start and finish off the Pearl Street Mall in the heart of downtown Boulder, allowing for more runners. There will be a 5K, 10K, kids run, half marathon, and full marathon. Races take place Sunday.

NOCO DS Walk

WINDSOR — Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association will host its Northern Colorado DS Walk Saturday at 10 a.m. at Boardwalk Park. Registration on site begins at 9 a.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

BOULDER & GREELEY — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to fight Alzheimer's. A walk will be held Saturday at the University of Colorado at Boulder. A walk also begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Bittersweet Park in Greeley. To register, visit Act.Alz.org.

The bRUNch Run

DENVER — The bRUNch Run 5K + 10K returns Sunday. The road race meets food festival features the only race with a scented finisher's medal, brunch from Denver's top restaurants and more. The Brunch Run is an annual fundraiser for Metro Caring, a hunger resource center. The runs begins Sunday morning at 8801 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Castle Rock Trail Festival

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Trail Festival on Saturday offers four races: 50K, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. The festival will showcase the trails in Phillip S. Miller Park and Ridgeline Open Space. Castle Rock Trail Festival registration can be completed online.

Tour de Corgi

FORT COLLINS — The 9th annual Tour de Corgi features a corgi meet-up and carnival parade of corgis at Fort Collins' Civic Center Park. The corgi costume meet-up begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and the parade of corgis begins at Civic Center Park at 12 p.m. The public is invited to visit Civic Center Park for dog-related vendor booths. Register at TourDeCorgi.com.

Paws in the Park

LONGMONT — Longmont Humane Society’s annual pet-friendly 5K race or pet walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds Park. The festival will have pet-friendly vendors, food, music, and costume contest for dogs and their human companions. Paws in the Park Walk registration will help support the over 4,000 animals cared for by Longmont Humane Society each year. Register at LongmontHumane.org.

Ballet Ariel

DENVER — Ballet Ariel kicks off its silver anniversary, 25th season with “Aurora’s Wedding,” the third act of “Sleeping Beauty” staged by Oleg Dedogryuk and Patricia Renzetti. The production, performed in one act and without intermission, presents an opportunity for fans to see fairy tale characters together in one place. Ballet Ariel's first performance is Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre. For tickets, visit BalletAriel.org.

Nava Dance Theatre

NORTHGLENN — Nava Dance Theatre's production "Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies" will be performed at Northglenn's Parsons Theatre on Saturday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Renowned for their innovative choreography, Nava Dance uses collaborations with other bharatanatyam dancers, visual artists, musicians, and dance makers, to bring untold stories to life. Tickets for Nava Dance are on sale at the Parsons Theatre box office or online.

Haunted Field of Screams

THORNTON — Haunted Field of Screams, Colorado’s largest haunted attraction, has opened for the 2023 season. Built into a 40-acre corn field, the attraction delivers an indoor and outdoor haunt experience along the famously haunted Riverdale Road. Haunted Field of Screams is open select days through Halloween.

Haunted houses

Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns

LITTLETON — A Halloween lights festival is returning to Hudson Gardens in Littleton for a third year. Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns features a family-friendly glowing trail of more than 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins as well as light show displays such as a nautical seascape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, and dragons. The festival runs select nights through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Fright Fest

DENVER — Elitch Gardens' annual Halloween event is back with a vengeance in 2023. The Fright Fest fall festival kicks off Saturday for five weekends of hair-raising fun. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest has thrills and chills for ghouls of all ages. Guests can enjoy Fun by Day and Fright by Night, plus all their favorite theme park rides. For tickets, visit ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

Wild Fall

DENVER — Denver has been transformed for "falloween" fun to celebrate all wildlife this month. Wild Fall at Denver Zoo features roaming costumed characters, creature-themed professional pumpkin carvings, festive food and spooky drinks, and special animal demonstrations that connect these supernatural beings to the real-life natural world. Wild Fall activities are free with daytime admission and take place during regular Zoo hours starting at 8:30 a.m. for members and 10 a.m. for the general public.

Mile High Farms

BENNETT — A traditional Colorado fall event is back east of Denver. Mile High Farms is open for autumn with two corn mazes, antique tractor ride, pumpkin patch, barrel cart rides, bounce houses, farm animals, entertainment, playground and more. Mile High Farms is located just east of Denver off Interstate 70 and Manila Road. Tickets and a maze map can be found at MileHighFarms.com.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The fall festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids maze, backyard pedal karts, wooden train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers and more. The farm's fall festival runs through Monday, Oct. 30. Ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton. There is a 20-acre corn maze, mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, petting zoo and more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction ticket prices varying. The site will be open various days through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fritzler Farm Park is open for the season with more than 15 attractions plus its famous corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, human foosball, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park will remain open through Sunday, Oct. 29. The farm's haunted attractions and "Scream Acres" begins at dusk. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. There will also be barrel train rides, escape rooms, food vendors and more. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.





Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

ANTONITO — Are you ready to see the Colorado "Gold Rush"? Hop aboard the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad this weekend to see the spectacular autumn colors. The railroad travels through several different ecological zones at different elevations, including low meadows and up the top of 10,015-foot Cumbres Pass, so you're sure to see some beautiful aspens. There are daily departures on the train through Saturday, Oct. 21, as well as a special dinner train. Fall rides are extremely popular, so book early at CumbresToltec.com.

Dragon Boat Regatta

BRIGHTON — The annual Dragon Boat Regatta begins at 10 a.m. Sunday at Riverdale Regional Park. The event will feature dragon boat races, performances, food trucks, artists, and vendors to celebrate Colorado’s Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander heritage.

The 1975

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The 1975 return to Colorado this weekend on their biggest North American tour to date. The 1975 have graduated from Red Rocks and Mission Ballroom to an 18,000-seat Colorado venue. The "Still … at their very best" tour will bring the British alternative rock band to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

Goose

FORT COLLINS — The indie-groove band Goose will perform at Colorado State University on Saturday, the day after headlining two sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The all-ages show on the West Lawn of the Lory Student Center will begin at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are required, and student tickets can be reserved through the Lory Student Center Box Office using students’ netID login. General admission and VIP tickets are sold at GooseTheBand.com.

Rodney Atkins

PARKER — Country music star Rodney Atkins will perform at the PACE Center in Parker at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Atkins has six No. 1 hits, eight top-five singles, and over 3.8 billion career on-demand streams.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and although summer is flying by, but there's still time to catch a show at one of the world's best venues.

Concerts at Red Rocks are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 12, when Of the Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, and The Librarian close out the 2023 season.

Adams State vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderwolves.com

School of Mines vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday, Oct. 7, 1:05 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

Cabaret

AURORA — "Cabaret" is the newest musical at Aurora's Vintage Theatre. "Cabaret" is set in Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age at the seedy Kit Kat Klub a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the cabaret. The musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles as the Nazis are ascending to power. The musical plays the Vintage Theatre through Sunday, Oct. 22.

A Little Night Music

DENVER — "A Little Night Music" has inspired decades of theatre-lovers with its music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The winner of seven Tony Awards for its original 1973 production, the musical, well known for its iconic number "Send in the Clowns," traces the plotting and foibles of three affluent couples in circa-1900 Sweden. "A Little Night Music" plays the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday, Oct. 8. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Movies this weekend

Four films entered wide release last weekend. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” came out the top dog, with $23 million in ticket sales.

The performances of all the four new movies – “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” “Saw X,” “The Creator” and “Dumb Money” – told a familiar story at the box office. What worked? Horror and animated franchises. What didn’t? Originality and comedy.

New movies this weekend

The Exorcist: Believer

Last weekend's box office

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” $23 million. “Saw X,” $18 million. “The Creator,” $14 million. “The Nun II,” $4.7 million. “The Blind,” $4.1 million. “A Haunting in Venice,” $3.8 million. “Dumb Money,” $3.5 million. “The Equalizer,” $2.7 million. “Expend4bles,” $2.5 million. “Barbie,” $1.4 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

