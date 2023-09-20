9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 22-24

From chiles and frijoles to haunted houses and corn mazes, there's lots to do in Colorado this autumn weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!

This first weekend of fall offers dozens of seasonal festivals and sporting events in all corners of the Centennial State.

There are several Oktoberfest celebrations, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, plus haunted houses are just beginning to open.

So get outside and embrace the final days of September by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that make Colorado so special. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

> Have an event you'd like included in 9Things? Send it our way.

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival

PUEBLO — The savory aroma of roasting chilies signals the end of summer in Pueblo. The 29th annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is Pueblo's harvest celebration that pays homage to two of the town's best-loved crops: green chiles (in particular, the Pueblo Chile) and pinto beans or "frijoles."

This three-day celebration kicks off Friday with entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and chiles, chiles, chiles. Admission is just $5 in advance or $6 at the gate. The Chile & Frijoles Festival draws 140,000 attendees from around the Centennial State and the country. Head to PuebloChileFestival.com to see the complete event schedule.

Broomfield Days

BROOMFIELD — The annual Broomfield Days is Saturday with family activities and entertainment at Midway Park. The day includes a 5K race, clown contest, parade, trade fair, canine competitions, craft festival, food booths, three stages of entertainment and demonstrations.

Great American Beer Festival

DENVER — The largest beer festival in the United States is back for a 41st year. The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Hosted by the Brewers Association (BA) — which represents small and independent craft brewers — the annual beer celebration will showcase more than 1,500 beers from over 500 breweries. The festival is open to those ages 21 and older with four sessions held over the weekend. Tickets include a commemorative tasting glass to use throughout the festival. Tickets for the 2023 event are on sale at AXS.com.

Denver American Indian Festival

LAKEWOOD — The 10th annual Denver American Indian Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Lakewood at the Lakewood United Methodist Church. The free event features music, crafts, food, dance, and interactive workshops. Festival highlights include performances by Native musicians/dancers including Shelley Morningsong & Fabian Fontenelle, Rose Red Feather Woman, Eric “Many Winds” Herrera, Seven Falls Indian Dancers, Alasadir x Cozmik Sage and Azteca Grupo Huitzilopochtli.

Denver Oktoberfest

DENVER — The 53rd annual Denver Oktoberfest returns Friday for the first of two weekends of stein-lifting fun in downtown Denver. In addition to stein-hoisting there will be food, bier/beer, live music, brat-eating contest and more. The party will be located between 20th and 22nd on Larimer Street in the Ballpark neighborhood near Coors Field. The celebration runs Friday to Sunday this weekend... and next weekend as well. General admission is free, but Octoberfest steins and VIP tickets can be found at TheDenverOktoberfest.com.

Oktobrüfest

ALAMOSA — The annual Oktobrüfest in Alamosa offers tastes from Colorado breweries, distilleries and food vendors, as well as games, contests, fun activities and live music. Oktobrüfest runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Alamosa's Cole Park. Admission is free and VIP packages are $50. Check out the brewery list at AlamosaChamber.com.

Oktoberfest in the Mountains

DILLON — Bust out your lederhosen for the annual Oktoberfest in the Mountains at Arapahoe Basin. The event at Mountain Goat Plaza will have live music, dancing, beer, brats and pretzels from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with free chairlift rides all weekend.

Wild West Oktoberfest

GOLDEN — Wild West Oktoberfest on Saturday features Oktoberfest classics with a Western kick including yodeling, best costume, wild west mustache, chicken dance and stein holding contests, bull riding, fantastic food and drink, a petting corral with Pickles the Pony for the kids, and beer. The event is hosted by the Golden Civic Foundation with Coors Brewing Co. and will take place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Clear Creek Parking Lot.

Autumn Gold Festival

ESTES PARK — Autumn in Estes Park means golden aspen leaves, elk bugles and Autumn Gold — a festival of bands, brats and beer. In addition to mustard-smothered bratwursts, cold brews, soft drinks and live music, there will be family-friendly activities like face painting, corn bag toss, a bounce house and classic car show. Food vendors will be serving up funnel cakes, corn on the cob, fresh-squeezed lemonade, roasted almonds and desserts. The Autumn Gold Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday and admission is free.

Downtown Boulder Fall Fest

BOULDER — The three-day Downtown Boulder Fall Fest features local food, beer garden, live music, family entertainment and activities along the Pearl Street Mall. There will be a free bounce house, giant slide and inflatable obstacle course. The Fall Fest beer garden includes brews from Avery Brewing Company, wine, craft cider from Wood Chuck Hard Cider and margaritas. The festival runs Friday through Sunday.

Parker Fall Fest

PARKER — The 3rd annual Parker Fall Fest is Saturday from Saturday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Sept. 30. at O'Brien Park in downtown Parker. This year’s celebration will feature an expanded offering of free family-friendly events and activities.

A Fun and Games Day at O’Brien Park will be held next Saturday, Sept. 30, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Kids can participate in the Colorado Avalanche’s Game On Street Hockey Program, lawn games led by Sam the Scarecrow, inflatables and carnival games with prizes. Capping off Fun and Games Day will be a drone light show.

PARKFEST

DENVER — The 6th annual PARKFEST event will be held Friday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Denver's Clear Creek Valley Park. The free event will have performance from "Soul School!", as well as foot trucks, beverages, kids' activities and more.

Fruita Fall Festival

FRUITA — The 108th annual Fruita Fall Festival runs Friday and Saturday with over 100 vendors selling arts, crafts and foods to attendees from across Colorado. There will be live music, food trucks, a parade, a baking and canning contest, cornhole tournament, street performers and more. Check out the schedule for the free celebration at FruitaFallFestival.com.

Colorado Mountain Fest

GOLDEN — Colorado Mountain Fest is a three-day, family-friendly event celebrating outdoor adventure and Colorado lifestyle. Held at the American Mountaineering Center, the event offers a vendor village with gear demos, adventure film screenings, entertainment, food trucks, craft beer and more. Attendees can sign up for sports clinics or outdoor skill seminars. Colorado Mountain Fest runs Friday through Sunday.

Mountain Harvest Festival

PAONIA — The annual Mountain Harvest Festival runs Friday to Sunday in Paonia. The event features entertainment by local musicians, poets, dancers, comedians and dramatists, farm and winery tours, arts, crafts, food vendors and a farmers' market. On Friday, there's a bike parade, pub crawl, live music and more. Most of the festival is set at Town Park, just a few blocks from downtown. To see the complete event schedule, head to MountainHarvestFestival.org.

Rocky Mountain Wine Fest

WINTER PARK — Winter Park Resort has announced the return of the Rocky Mountain Wine Fest on Friday and Saturday. The Rocky Mountain Wine Fest features unlimited samples from 40+ expertly-selected wines (reds, whites, and rosés) from all over the world and includes special food-pairing events. A portion of the proceeds from the event benefits the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD).

Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival

LA VETA — The Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival runs from Thursday to Sunday with workshops, demonstrations, concerts and night sessions in La Veta. There will also be Friday and Saturday night concerts in Walsenburg. The festival's mission is to serve Huerfano County with concerts, singing, dancing, tale-spinning and workshops taught by guest artists. Visit CelticMusicFest.com to see the complete 2023 schedule.

14er Fest

BUENA VISTA — 14er Fest, which runs Friday to Sunday, is a multi-sport mountain festival for all trail users, ages and abilities. There are events and tutorials in vehicle off-roading, mountain biking, hiking, fly fishing, trail running and more. A 5K and a 14K run will be held Sunday. To see a complete event schedule, register for an activity or sign up for camping in Buena Vista, head to 14erFest.org.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton, which opens Saturday. There is a 20-acre corn maze, mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, petting zoo and more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction ticket prices varying. The site will be open various days through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The fall festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids maze, backyard pedal karts, wooden train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers and more. The farm's fall festival opened on Wednesday and will run through Monday, Oct. 30. Ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fall begins early this weekend at Colorado's original and premier corn maze. Fritzler Farm Park is open for the season with more than 15 attractions plus its famous corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, human foosball, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park will remain open through Sunday, Oct. 29. The farm's haunted attractions and "Scream Acres" opens Saturday at dusk. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. There will also be barrel train rides, escape rooms, food vendors and more. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

Fall Plant & Bulb Sale

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens holds its annual Fall Plant & Bulb Sale on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy a variety of standard and specialty bulbs, seeds and plants grown right at the York Street Gardens. Admission to the sale is free, but reservations are required.



Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

ANTONITO — Are you ready to see the Colorado "Gold Rush"? Hop aboard the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad this weekend to see the spectacular autumn colors. The railroad travels through several different ecological zones at different elevations, including low meadows and up the top of 10,015-foot Cumbres Pass, so you're sure to see some beautiful aspens. There are daily departures on the train through Saturday, Oct. 21, as well as a special dinner train. Fall rides are extremely popular, so book early at CumbresToltec.com.

Palisade Art Festival

PALISADE — The 3rd Palisade Art Festival features artists in 13 fine art categories selling and discussing their original works of art. The free festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Veterans' Memorial Park.

Breck Film Fest

BRECKENRIDGE — One of the oldest film festivals in the country opens Thursday and continues through Sunday. Since 1981, the Breckenridge Film Festival has celebrated the art of filmmaking with independent films, premieres, receptions, educational programs and retrospectives honoring featured guests. This year's 42nd annual festival will have films screened across multiple venues. Head to BreckFilmFest.org to purchase festival passes.

Colorado Energy Day Festival

DENVER — The 6th annual Colorado Energy Day Festival will host students and their families featuring hands-on demonstrations, robots, monster rocks, a weather center and a pressure house. Colorado Energy Day is held at East High School in Denver from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Energy Day helps kids understand the how STEM jobs will be needed for new forms of energy, conservation, and efficiency in our daily lives, in schools, and in our homes.

13th Floor Haunted House

DENVER — 13th Floor Haunted House is now open for the season. Celebrating 16 years of scares in the Mile High, this season brings terrifying twists and turns, new characters and new add-on attractions that are sure to thrill. Enter if you date — at 3400 East 52nd Avenue. You can purchase tickets at 13thFloorHauntedHouse.com.

Telluride Autumn Classic

TELLURIDE — The annual Telluride Autumn Classic is celebration of craftsmanship and engineering set against the gold leaves of the San Juan Mountains. Several events are planned from Thursday through Sunday to bring enthusiasts of all makes and models together for a celebration of automobiles, motorcycles and aircraft.

Golden Oldies Car Classic

NORTHGLENN — The 20th annual O'Meara Ford Golden Oldies Car Classic will be held Saturday at O'Meara Ford Center at Interstate 25 and 104th Avenue. The car show is free to enter and free to attend, plus all makes and models are welcome. There will be live music by Van Jeffries and the first 250 cars will get a dash plaque and a shirt. To register your vehicle, visit OMearaFord.com.

Fall colors

COLORADO — Your Instagram feed is about to be awash with the glory of Colorado's aspens against a backdrop of blue skies, colorful mountains and literal traffic jams full of leaf peepers on US 285. Fall has arrived and the aspens in Colorado's mountains are beginning to turn. The colors will peak anywhere from late September to early October. Here's what you need to know for your leaf peeping season.

Championship Night at CNS

DACONO — Saturday night's races at Colorado National Speedway are topped off with a championship race for the Late Models. The night of short-track racing, which will feature a special event to crown the Late Model champion, will also have races by the Outlaw Figure 8's, Pro Trucks, and Trains. Matco Tools Championship Night begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Colorado National Speedway.

Colorado School of Mines vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderwolves.com

Fort Lewis vs. Adams State

Saturday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

Black Hills State vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday, Sept. 23, 1:05 p.m.

Stocker Stadium

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

St. Jude Walk/Run

COMMERCE CITY — The St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will be held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Saturday. The walk and fun run each start at 9 a.m. after a pre-race ceremony. Race registration can be completed at the site at 7:30 a.m. or at Fundraising.StJude.org.

Step Up for Down Syndrome

DENVER — The 27th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at City Park in Denver. The walk is the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association's largest fundraising and awareness event of the year, attracting more than 3,500 participants and raising half of the annual revenue needed to fulfill its mission.

So Long to Summer 5K/10K

PARKER — Enjoy the end of a Colorado summer with a workout with family and friends followed by a reward of pancakes. The So Long to Summer 5K/10K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Salisbury Park in Parker. You can register at ParkerRec.com.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

FORT COLLINS, EAGLE & DURANGO — Three Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held this weekend.

This weekend's Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to lead the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brush Creek Park and Pavilion in Eagle. Race registration and donation information can be found at Act.Alz.org.

Folks on southwest Colorado can take the first step to a world without Alzheimer's on Saturday at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Durango. The 2023 walk will follow a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Rotary Park. Registration can be completed at the park or Act.Alz.org.

Another walk is planned in northern Colorado at the New Belgium Porch at CSU's Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. The walk follows a 10 a.m. ceremony on Saturday. Registration can be completed at the park or Act.Alz.org.

The Bear Chase

LAKEWOOD — This weekend's The Bear Chase includes 100K, 50-Mile, 50K, half marathon and 10K trail races. The races at Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park feature a variety of terrains and panoramic views. The 100K, 50-Mile and 50K take place Saturday while the 10K and half marathon begin Sunday morning. Race registration and information can be found at BearChaseRace.com.

Cabaret

AURORA — "Cabaret" is the newest musical at Aurora's Vintage Theatre. "Cabaret" is set in Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age at the seedy Kit Kat Klub a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the cabaret. The musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles as the Nazis are ascending to power. The musical plays the Vintage Theatre through Sunday, Oct. 22.

A Little Night Music

DENVER — "A Little Night Music" has inspired decades of theatre-lovers with its music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The winner of seven Tony Awards for its original 1973 production, the musical, well known for its iconic number "Send in the Clowns," traces the plotting and foibles of three affluent couples in circa-1900 Sweden. "A Little Night Music" plays the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday, Oct. 8. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and although summer is flying by, but there's still time to catch a show at one of the world's best venues.

Concerts at Red Rocks are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 12, when Of the Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, and The Librarian close out the 2023 season.

Movies this weekend

“The Nun 2” and “A Haunting in Venice” virtually tied for the No. 1 spot in U.S. and Canadian theaters last weekend.

“A Haunting in Venice” is Kenneth Branagh's third Agatha Christie adaptation following 2017's “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022's “Death on the Nile.”

New movies this weekend

Expend4bles

Last weekend's box office

“The Nun II,” $14.7 million. “A Haunting in Venice,” $14.5 million. “The Equalizer 3,” $7.2 million. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” $4.7million. “Barbie,” $4 million. “Jawan,” $2.5 million. “Blue Beetle,” $2.5 million. “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” $2.4 million. “Oppenheimer,” $2.1 million. “ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” $2 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Great American Beer Festival 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.