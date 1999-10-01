Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen to play Ball Arena

Carrie Underwood has recorded 28 No. 1 singles.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood has announced a new arena tour launching this fall.

"The Denim and Rhinestones Tour" will visit 43 cities with stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

The tour includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Rising country music star Jimmie Allen will provide support at all dates.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” said Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Come see me on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR this fall through next spring, along with my special guest @JimmieAllen!💜💎https://t.co/Lx7DJQt9gr#DenimAndRhinestones pic.twitter.com/kUlhmh3eEX — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 16, 2022

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.