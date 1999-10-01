Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen to play Ball Arena

DENVER — Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood has announced a new arena tour launching this fall.
"The Denim and Rhinestones Tour" will visit 43 cities with stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.
The tour includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Rising country music star Jimmie Allen will provide support at all dates.
Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.
“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” said Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
RELATED: Who's playing Ball Arena in 2022?
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
