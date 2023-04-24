KYGO announces 'Hoobajoob' lineup at Fiddler's Green

Fiddler's Green is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver country music station 98.5 KYGO has announced the lineup of its second annual "Hoobajoob" concert.

Justin Moore will headline 98.5 KYGO Tracy & Fizz's Hoobajoob at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Moore will be joined by Scott McCreery, Tenille Arts, Drake Milligan, Dalton Diver, and Austin Snell at the autumn concert.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $25 to $100, plus applicable service fees.

In December, it was announced Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. 98.5 KYGO will celebrate its 43rd birthday with the concert on Saturday, July 1, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

98.5 KYGO presents, Tracy & Fizz's Hoobajoob powered by Built Ford Tough Trucks – Built better, Built Stronger, Built Ford Tough ft @JustinColeMoore , @ScottyMcCreery , @TenilleArts, @DrakeMilligan & more Saturday, September 23rd at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. pic.twitter.com/Zr4OMpp8WU — 98.5 KYGO (@985KYGO) April 24, 2023

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

