GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado's love for Mumford & Sons has been rewarded with a third concert at Fiddler's Green this summer.

Mumford & Sons has announced a third performance at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre set for Saturday, Aug. 17.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountain says the previously-announced concerts on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 are sold out.

Tickets for the new concert will go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $40 to $100.

Mumford & Sons will have three different opening acts for their Colorado concerts:

Thursday, Aug. 15: Lord Huron

Friday, Aug. 16: Tennis

Saturday, Aug. 17: Milk Carton Kids

