Pizzas piled with odd toppings make Leadville's High Mountain Pie a favorite

Even with COVID, the pizza place remains a popular spot that features a backyard patio.

LEADVILLE, Colo — Stand close enough to Vicki Koch and you’ll be sprinkled with flour. That is, if you’re in the kitchen when she’s making pizza dough for the second time that day. Her muscled arms create a faint cloud of white as she stirs.

Never mind the flour dust. You’ll want to stand close enough to hear Koch talk about High Mountain Pies, the pizza joint she and her husband, Tim, have run for 17 years.

There, you can see her pizza socks. And hear her tell the story of the “Crocodile” pie, listed as Leadville’s favorite on the menu.

A bunch of students at nearby Colorado Mountain College started the trend. Groups of them started ordering pizza with red sauce, bacon and cream cheese.

