Greeley Police: Homeowner shoots man who entered home, attacked him

The man who entered the home faces charges of third-degree assault and first-degree burglary, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police Department (GPD) said a man was shot and faces charges after entering a home on Monday.

GPD said officers responded at 6:41 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of 6th Street, which is a few blocks north of the post office, and discovered 25-year-old Reynaldo Francisco with a gunshot injury to his leg.

Francisco was transported to the hospital for treatment, GPD said.

Dispatch told officers that the 911 caller reported shooting a man breaking into his home, according to GPD.

During the investigation, GPD said officers discovered that Francisco entered the front door of the multi-residential home and was asked to leave multiple times by the homeowner.

GPD said Francisco then attacked the homeowner, who responded by getting a gun from his waistband and shooting Francisco.

GPD said Francisco was discharged from the hospital and taken to the Weld County Jail.

He faces one count of third-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary, according to GPD.

This is still an active investigation, and GPD asks anyone with information to contact Det. Burroughs at 970-350-9549.