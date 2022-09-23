14-year-old boy goes missing

Gerardo Diaz was last seen Friday morning in the area of West 42nd Avenue and North Shoshone Street in Denver.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Friday morning.

DPD said Gerardo Diaz was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West 42nd Avenue and North Shoshone Street.

He's known to suffer from seizures, and takes medication for them.

Gerardo has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000.

