Vegetation fire burns near Arvada homes

The fire was located in an open space between two canals south of Standley Lake.

ARVADA, Colo. — Crews responded to a vegetation fire in a residential area south of Standley Lake Friday.

Arvada Fire tweeted at 5:17 p.m. that the blaze was located at the 7600 block of Simms Street, which is just south of West 76th Drive.

The fire was contained a short time later, according to Arvada Fire. It was located in an open space between two canals and did not threaten any homes.

VIDEO ABOVE: Brush fires prompt fire bans in Colorado.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.