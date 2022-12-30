These were the most-read stories in 2022

From extreme weather to politics, a lot happened in the last year.

COLORADO, USA — Suspect COVID-19 test results, an unprecedentedly close midterm race and one member of our staff's health scare.

There was a lot that happened in 2022.

These are the news stories you read the most over the last year.

While Denver didn't get much snow out of the storm that hit on Dec. 13, blizzard conditions on the Eastern Plains snowed in ranchers and forced Colorado Department of Transportation plow operators to rescue stranded truckers

Both Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 were closed in the eastern portion of the state for much of the day.

Did you see the eclipse?

The sun, moon and Earth aligned on the night of Sunday, May 15. The Earth cast a shadow on the full moon's surface, which gave the moon a striking reddish hue — that's why lunar eclipses are also called blood moons.

The race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch unexpectedly became one of the closest and most-watched in the country.

Boebert squeaked out a win, winning by 546 votes after a mandatory recount.

Much to meteorologist Chris Bianchi's chagrin, the Farmer's Almanac's yearly extended weather forecast caught a lot of people's attention.

The Almanac put Colorado in its "hibernation zone" that'll be both "glacial" and "snow-filled."

Bianchi warned readers that, "it's extremely inaccurate... The Farmer's Almanac's forecasting methodology is, well, vague. And that's probably being kind."

Heavy rain caused flooding, mudslides and rockslides that wiped out roads and bridges. The National Park Service said that within 24 hours, parts of the park received a combined 7.5-9.5 inches of rain and snowmelt.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly called it a "thousand-year event."

The south loop of the park reopened nine days later. A temporary north entrance road would not open until the end of October.

Less than three months after the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County, another wildfire forced evacuations in the area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no structures were lost.

Investigators later determined the fire was human-caused, but they were never able to identify a suspect.

9NEWS Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine was diagnosed with skin cancer in May.

She had two surgeries in July and used her experience to encourage others to get checked.

The National Park Service was in the news a lot in the last year.

Almost three months after part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring, the victim was identified through DNA analysis.

Marijuana sales declined for more than a year in the state, threatening public programs funded by the tax revenue the sales produce.

Marc Sallinger reported that when everyone was stuck at home, there was a big spike in sales in 2020. Now that people are back at work, they aren't buying as much weed.

In January, the Food and Drug Administration warned people and laboratories to stop using a specific brand of COVID-19 antigen and antibody tests because the tests hadn't been authorized and presented a "high risk of false results."

