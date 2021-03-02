Prep Rally Honor Roll (2/2/21)

Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured this week, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — High school sports returned this week, which means the 9Preps Honor Roll is back!

Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite! The poll below, as well as interactions on social media will determine the winner.

The poll will count one vote per device. We will also factor in Twitter retweets, Facebook and Instagram "likes" for each particular play. Voting is open until noon Saturday, and Scotty Gange will reveal the winner on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.

4. Highlands Ranch senior Payton Muma head fakes before stepping back to drain a 3-pointer against Denver East in the Falcons' win over the Angels.

3. Smoky Hill senior Jordan Whitaker nails walk-off buzzer beater against Rampart to lead the Buffaloes to victory.

>>Vote for your favorite play below!

