Prep Rally Honor Roll (2/2/21)

DENVER — High school sports returned this week, which means the 9Preps Honor Roll is back!
Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite! The poll below, as well as interactions on social media will determine the winner.
The poll will count one vote per device. We will also factor in Twitter retweets, Facebook and Instagram "likes" for each particular play. Voting is open until noon Saturday, and Scotty Gange will reveal the winner on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.
5. Mead senior James "JP" Shiers throws down three slam dunks in the Mavericks' season-opening win over Horizon.
4. Highlands Ranch senior Payton Muma head fakes before stepping back to drain a 3-pointer against Denver East in the Falcons' win over the Angels.
3. Smoky Hill senior Jordan Whitaker nails walk-off buzzer beater against Rampart to lead the Buffaloes to victory.
2. Grandview junior Lauren Betts brings down three offensive rebounds in a row to score against Mullen in the Wolves' win over the Mustangs.
1. Longmont senior Eddie Kurjak beats the buzzer with a put-back to lift the Trojans to victory over Evergreen.
>>Vote for your favorite play below!
