Saturday morning Prep Rally (1/30/21)

DENVER — High school sports are finally back!
Season B kicked off competition this week and you can catch up on the latest with the Saturday (January 30) morning Prep Rally!
Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:
- Feature: Limon football and basketball player Eli Weisensee operate business raising pigs
- Highlands Ranch vs. Denver East girls basketball
- Lutheran vs. Holy Family girls basketball
- Grandview vs. Mullen girls basketball
- Be Better: A conversation with Chaparral's John Spears
- Cherry Creek vs. Dakota Ridge hockey
- Lights out! Power outage at local hockey game
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
