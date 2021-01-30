x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

High School

Saturday morning Prep Rally (1/30/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — High school sports are finally back!

Season B kicked off competition this week and you can catch up on the latest with the Saturday (January 30) morning Prep Rally!

Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

RELATED: CHSAA moving 2021 state basketball championships to Colorado Springs

RELATED: Limon's Eli Weisensee and the W Show Pigs

RELATED: 5A No. 1 Grandview girls basketball rallies to top 4A No. 1 Mullen

RELATED: Cherry Creek hockey rolls past Dakota Ridge in season opener

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.