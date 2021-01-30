Saturday morning Prep Rally (1/30/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — High school sports are finally back!

Season B kicked off competition this week and you can catch up on the latest with the Saturday (January 30) morning Prep Rally!

Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.