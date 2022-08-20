Fanscape: Roaring Fork High School

CARBONDALE, Colo — The 9Preps Fanscape series made another stop in our beautiful state!
Scotty Gange and Quentin Sickafoose traveled to Carbondale to showcase the home of the Roaring Fork Rams, who have a scenic home below Mount Sopris.
"I think this is a pretty amazing place," athletic director Crista Barlow said. "We, of course, love all visitors. Everyone's welcome."
Roaring Fork is coming off capturing the Class 3A boys soccer state championship last fall.
