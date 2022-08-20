Fanscape: Roaring Fork High School

The Roaring Fork Rams have a scenic home with Mount Sopris in the background.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARBONDALE, Colo — The 9Preps Fanscape series made another stop in our beautiful state!

Scotty Gange and Quentin Sickafoose traveled to Carbondale to showcase the home of the Roaring Fork Rams, who have a scenic home below Mount Sopris.

"I think this is a pretty amazing place," athletic director Crista Barlow said. "We, of course, love all visitors. Everyone's welcome."

Roaring Fork is coming off capturing the Class 3A boys soccer state championship last fall.

>>Watch the video above and see it featured on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n