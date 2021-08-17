Denver Broncos announce roster cuts as roster gets trimmed

Team also cut five other players as roster was trimmed from 90 to 85 players.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos switched out speedy, smaller running backs Tuesday, signing former Central Florida star Adrian Killins and waiving LeVante Bellamy with an injury designation.

Both were premium undrafted free agents coming out of college in 2020.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Killins spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, mostly as part of their practice squad. He was oft-cited as college football’s fastest player during his four years at Central Florida, where he averaged 6.0 yards per rush and 12.3 yards per reception. He also returned kickoffs.

The 5-10, 190-pound Bellamy spent most of last season on the Broncos’ practice squad, although he was promoted and activated for five regular-season games and had four carries for 11 yards along with one catch for 5 yards.

Bellamy had a 62-yard kickoff return Saturday against the Vikings but came up hobbling with an ankle injury.

The Broncos also moved five other players off their roster Tuesday, waiving cornerback Rojesterman Farris, defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. and linebacker Peter Kalambayi. The team also waived/injured receiver Devontres Dukes and defensive lineman Deyon Sizer.

The Broncos’ roster now has 85 players. Another five players will be cut next week with the 53-man roster to be set in two weeks.

