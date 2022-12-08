Steve Atwater, Mark Schlereth to host dinner fundraiser

Terrell Davis and Rod Smith are guests at Tuesday's fundraiser.

DENVER — Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and Denver Broncos legend Mark Schlereth will host the first "Dinner with the Champions" fundraising dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Hosted by Hall of Fame Health, an affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the fundraiser will celebrate football while raising awareness and funds for mental health treatment through Fund Recovery.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis and Broncos Ring of Fame wide receiver Rod Smith will also appear at the event which will feature food, drinks, silent auction and performance from country artist JT Hodges.

The dinner will be held at the Guard and Grace steakhouse in downtown Denver, part of Chef Troy Guard’s TAG Restaurant Group.

"Advocating for mental health is deeply personal to me and my wife, Letha," Atwater said. "Letha’s work as a licensed counselor for mental health and addiction has been an inspiration to see not only as her husband but as a professional athlete. Athletes shouldn’t be afraid to speak up and ask for help, and we’re grateful to work alongside Hall of Fame Health and Fund Recovery to continue spreading that message."

"Hosting a fundraiser in Denver was a no-brainer for us," said Ryan Cain, Executive Director of Fund Recovery. "With three great advocates in Steve, Letha, and Mark, we knew this was a great city to celebrate the accomplishments of Denver’s sports champions while also promoting the great work and resources of Hall of Fame Health. We couldn’t do it without support from Chef Guard and JT Hodges. It’s going to be a first-class event and we’re looking forward to raising money to help our football family receive the help they deserve."

Tickets to Dinner with the Champions are available online at this llink.

