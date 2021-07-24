Plan to clear debris in Colorado River at Glenwood Canyon continue

Initially, the plan is to cut a channel in the debris to try and restore the natural flow of the river.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Heavy rains have recently caused off-and-on closures on I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon as debris tumbled down to the road and into the Colorado River.

The on-and-off closures themselves continue, but the Colorado Department of Transportation, among other agencies, are working on a plan to start removing debris from the river itself.

As of now, a CDOT spokesperson helping with the Glenwood Canyon response, Tracy Trulove, said that they've been working with the Union Pacific Railroad to be able to haul equipment on the south side of the canyon where the major debris flow is blocking the river.

"...working with several of our geo-hazards, hydrologists, we're trying to figure out where we can cut a channel to try to get the natural flow of the river back to where it is and keep it and move it away from where it's up against the bike path and the highway structure," Trulove said.

The highway in Glenwood Canyon was re-opened for just a few hours Saturday but closed again as a precaution due to weather, to open again a few more hours later.

Trulove said Saturday afternoon that the delivery of the flatbed railroad car, some of the equipment needed, is expected on Monday night or Tuesday morning so they can get an excavator in there.

As a result, weather permitting, the plan is to stay the same as of Saturday.

"...we're building out a plan because there is a lot of rock in there. There's a lot of logs that are kind of behind that rock," Trulove said. "And the last thing we want to do is go in and start excavating and then just send a bunch of debris down the river. So there's clearly decisions being made about how to do this as safe as possible for people and not put a lot more obstacles in the river."

Obstacle after obstacle

Trulove said while the debris has prevented crews from assessing the true impact of the mudslide, but they recognize the overall impact elsewhere.

"It's a tremendous impact on people know that main artery through Colorado. We recognize it's an impact on motorists, it's an impact on commerce," she said.

She also said that clearing the debris could be slowed or even reversed due to the constant rain.

"...a lot of this material is really, you know, lots of water, mud, and it's filling up drains and things in the canyon..." she said. "...we have vacuum trucks in there and trying to get the drains cleaned out and then it'll just fill back up with water. So a lot of it has been as soon as they make some progress, we're still dealing with a tremendous amount of precipitation, the moisture clogging drains. And those are all things we need to get cleared out in the event we have another know, another debris flow occur."

If they cut a new channel back more toward the middle of the river, Trulove said, it's going to allow crews to start to go in and see what kind of damage has actually occurred to the bike path and the highway infrastructure.

"...we got to be able to get in there and see what's going on," she said.

She adds that in some cases, the debris that's taken away in trucks can be stored and used as "riprap," which is a sort of loose rock that can be used to form material to help prevent erosion, which can be used for other C-DOT projects in the future.

The impact on the river

The fact that there is debris in the water is nothing new for crews to handle, but it is a more significant-than-usual event with the amount in the river.

"Previously, we've had quite a few other smaller slides that came from the other side on the north," said Dave Kanzer, the Director of Science and Interstate Matters for the Colorado River District. "But really their primary impact was on the Highway I-70. And so this one was much more solid material, rock cobble trees. And for the first time now we're seeing directly in the river."

Kanzer adds that some of the impacts include water quality.

"...the quality gets temporarily impacted and that means more mud, of course, turbidity, specific conductivity, brief changes in PH and even temperature," he said, adding that there are quite a few municipalities that utilize the Colorado River for their drinking water. "To be able to understand the materials that are coming down, being able to turn off their intakes for a short period of time or switch over to a separate water supply that's not impacted is critically important."

He said they've worked with agencies like CDOT, Colorado Division of Water Resources and the United States Geological Survey to put together an early warning system so people downstream know about potential impacts on the water.

"...then, you know, we also have quite a bit of recreation in the river," he said. "And so what I'm talking about are rafters, kayakers. We also have a whitewater park. And we don't want those folks to be unaware of some of this material coming down."

He also said that in terms of moving the material out, there isn't a great rush since they want to do it carefully and methodically.

"Unfortunately, what that means is probably delays for travelers. We're going to need a lot of patience for folks to understand that this is very important infrastructure and important, of course, water supply for hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people," he said.

Overall, there are a few takeaways from the incident.

"One thing is to be prepared. We were able to get quite a bit of increased monitoring, not only in the river, but around the rim of the canyon, in the burn scar. By that, I mean we've deployed five additional real time precipitation monitors. We're working closely with the weather service. And so the lessons, again, are these things can and will happen. We need to be prepared and have backup plans and have excellent communication," he said.

Downstream is a large plant operated by Xcel Energy. In a statement, a spokesperson said:

“Our hydroelectric plant was not damaged by the recent landslide in Glenwood Canyon, near where the Grizzly Creek Fire occurred last year. Debris from the landslide created a dam in the Colorado River near our Shoshone Hydro plant, which continues to operate. We are working with the Colorado Department of Transportation or CDOT and other state and local agencies to do what we can help.”