9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: August 6-8

The summer harvest is underway along with dozens of county fairs, festivals, rodeos, concerts and celebrations in all corners of Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs.

There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.

Adams County Fair

BRIGHTON — The 2021 Adams County Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 8 at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton. Friday is Kids Day at the fair with kids' activities, petting zoo, games and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Colorado’s top mascots will be at the fair on Friday including Bernie of the Avalanche and Dinger of the Rockies.

Eli Young Band and The Junebugs will perform Thursday, a demolition derby is set for Friday night, a NSPA Truck Pull on Saturday and a concert will follow Charreada on Sunday. Free shuttle service to the Adams County Fair operates from Prairie View High School and Shadow Ridge Middle School. To see a complete fair schedule or to purchase tickets, visit AdamsCountyFair.com.

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

CASTLE ROCK — The 102nd annual Douglas County Fair & Rodeo continues this Thursday to Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock. This Colorado tradition features two entertainment stages, three PCRA rodeos, Xtreme Bulls, mutton bustin', a stick horse rodeo, carnival, pancake breakfast, FFA and 4-H exhibits and a livestock sale. Some of the many performers scheduled to perform this weekend include Buckstein, The Long Run, and The Cowboy Dave Band. You can buy tickets at the gate or DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com.

Larimer County Fair & Rodeo

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado will be in the fair spirit with the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo from Friday, Aug. 6 to Tuesday, Aug. 10. The fair is free to attend and parking is free. Bring some money for the carnival, however, or grab a carnival Mega Pass at TREEventsComplex.com.

Night Ranger will headline a free outdoor concert Friday night and PRCA rodeos are scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Budweiser Events Center with tickets available at the box office, by phone at 877-544-TIXX or BudweiserEventsCenter.com. To see a full 4-H and entertainment schedule, hop onto LarimerCountyFair.org.

Moffat County Fair

CRAIG — It's sure to be a great weekend at the 2021 Moffat County Fair this weekend. The Moffat County Fair Ridin' & Riggin' Days PRCA/WPRA Rodeo is set for Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Swine, rabbit, poultry and 4-H shows are scheduled throughout Friday, with root beer floats at 2 p.m. and family-friendly rodeo and concert in the evening.

Saturday is the final day of the fair, but it's a full day with a free pancake breakfast, tractor-driving contest, live entertainment, ranch games, lawnmower pulls, pie-eating contest, dog races, Coca-Cola floats and more. Check out the full Moffat County Fair schedule here.

Baca County Fair & Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD — The final weekend of the Baca County Fair has numerous 4-H events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. The Dry Creek Ranch Rodeo has a start time of 7 p.m. Friday. The Baca County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a community BBQ. A tractor pull, cornhole tournament and demolition derby complete the festivities on Saturday.

Elbert County Fair

KIOWA — This is the perfect weekend to experience the hot days and cool nights of summer at the county fair this weekend in Kiowa. The 2021 Elbert County Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 8 with livestock shows, kiddie rides, 4-H projects, market sale, shopping, trade show, face painting and much more. A fair parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by a family fun rodeo with mutton bustin', bull riding and ice cream-eating contest. Check out the complete schedule at ElbertCountyFair.com.

Delta County Fair

HOTCHKISS — The 116th annual Delta County Fair comes to a close on Sunday, but not before a packed weekend schedule. A ranch rodeo is set for Thursday, Aug. 5, a Gary Russell concert is Friday night and the Dodge Ram Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Middle Park Fair & Rodeo

KREMMLING — The Middle Park Fairgrounds in Kremmling are decked out for the 105th annual Middle Park Fair & Rodeo. This weekend's events include a community dance, agricultural shows, kid's games and activities, horse races, pony rides, ranch rodeo, Cowboy Church, archery tournament and much more. Country music stars Colt Ford and Tracy Byrd will perform Saturday, Aug. 7. The 2021 fair ends on Sunday afternoon with a CPRA rodeo.

Logan County Fair

STERLING — The Logan County Fair & Rodeo continues through Sunday, Aug. 8 in Sterling with PRCA Rodeos scheduled on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s night show concert features country music star Travis Tritt. A demolition derby highlights the festivities on Sunday at at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

Teller County Fair

CRIPPLE CREEK — Two full weekends of fun in Cripple Creek end on Sunday, Aug. 8, but not before lots of terrific events. A Teller County Fair livestock auction begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Family Fun Day on Saturday begins at 9:30 a.m. and the always-delightful demolition derby at 2 p.m. The final day of the fair includes Cowboy Church services. Here's the Teller County Fair schedule.

Rio Blanco County Fair

MEEKER — Forget your labor and bring your neighbor to the Rio Blanco County Fair. The 2021 fair is underway now and concludes Saturday, Aug. 7 in Meeker. A full day of 4-H activities ends with live music from Ragland, dancing and food.

Archuleta County Fair

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 70th annual Archuleta County Fair takes place from Thursday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 8 in beautiful Pagosa Springs. Daily activities at the fair include 4-H displays, petting farm, beer garden, live music, chuckwagon dinner and shows. "Bares, Broncs, 'n Bulls" is set for Friday night in the rodeo arena and a ranch rodeo will start at noon Saturday. Venture on ArchuletaCountyFair.com for the 2021 lineup of events.

San Luis Valley Fair

MONTE VISTA — The theme of the 119th annual San Luis Valley Fair is "History in the Making." The 2021 fair begins Saturday, Aug. 7 and will run through Saturday, Aug. 14. A ranch-way rodeo is scheduled for Saturday. Check out the full schedule for the upcoming week at SanLuisValleyFair.com.

Yuma County Fair

YUMA — Since 1915, Yuma County has been known to have one of the state's finest fairs. This year's fair runs through Wednesday, Aug. 11 with a packed lineup. Cowboy Church services begin Sunday's festivities including horse racing, draft horse pulling and Yuma County Ministerial Associations Program on Sunday night. The Yuma County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Yuma and Travis Denning will headline a concert Tuesday night. The fair concludes with a PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. See a complete fair schedule at YumaCounty.net.

Kersey Days

KERSEY — “Take Pride in the Red, White and Blue” at the 2021 Kersey Days Celebration. The two-day celebration opens Friday, Aug. 6 with lawnmower races at Kohler Farms. A kids’ zone, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, beer garden, talent show, retail and food vendors and more take place Saturday. Headliner Caitlyn Ochsner will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday followed by fireworks.

Sand & Sage Round-Up

LAMAR — The Sand & Sage Round-Up in Lamar is turning 120 years old in 2021. The first day of the fair on Saturday, Aug. 7 kicks off with a concert from Diamonds & Whiskey. A horse show and Vaqueros Gymkhana are on Sunday's lineup. The fair, which also features a carnival, vendors and 4-H activities, has festivities scheduled through Saturday, Aug. 14. You can check out the full festival schedule at SandandSageRoundup.com.

Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2021 Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo returns to the Norris Penrose Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 7. Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo features authentic working ranch cowboys in the largest WRCA-sanctioned ranch rodeo in the country. After the rodeo is Dance in the Dirt with live music from Jason Wulf and Friends. Tickets are available at RideForTheBrand.org.

San Luis Valley Beat the Heat BBQ & Brews

ALAMOSA — San Luis Valley Beat the Head BBQ event returns this weekend to Cole Park in Alamosa. The BBQ competition on Saturday, Aug. 7 is a Kansas City Barbecue Society and Rocky Mountain BBQ Association event. Cookers will compete for prizes in chicken, pork, ribs, brisket, steak and the People's Choice categories.

Events on Friday, Aug. 6 include a Kids-Q (for the budding BBQ chef in your family), cornhole tournament and live music from Ol' Scratch at 7 p.m. and Blue Sky at 8:30 p.m. The Hogwaller Mud Run will start and finish from Cole Park Saturday morning where the smell of BBQ will entice you to finish quickly. To see a complete schedule or to register for a BBQ event, visit SLVBeatTheHeat.com.

Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival

KEYSTONE — The sounds and flavors of Appalachia are coming to the Rockies. The 24th annual Keystone Bluegrass & Beer Festival has down-home cooking, frothy flavors and mountain music. The event on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8 will feature brews from Colorado craft breweries.

The People’s Key, The Pine Beatles, Local Folk, Bottlerocket Hurricane, Tara Rose and the Real Deal, Timber!, Many Mountains, House with a Yard, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Pick & Howl, Wood Belly, and Sierra Hull are among those set to perform live music all weekend long. Tickets for the 24th annual event at Keystone’s River Run Village are available online.

Alan Jackson

DENVER — Country music legend Alan Jackson will bring live music back to Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Aug. 6. Having sold 75 million records worldwide, Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all-time and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jackson will be performing his 26 No. 1 country hits including "Gone Country," "Livin' on Love," "Chattahoochee," "Drive," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and more. Tickets for Jackson's postponed October 2020 Denver concert will be honored Friday. Tickets are sold via Ticketmaster.com.

Park Meadows 25th Anniversary

LONE TREE — Park Meadows Retail Resort opened in 1996 and changed the landscape of south Denver. The shopping center will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a free pancake breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. There will be a giveaway of 250 pine tree seedlings, 150 commemorative gifts, music, prizes and fun family activities.

Black Forest Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2021 Black Forest Festival is a full day of fun and live music held at the Black Forest Community Club. The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The Black Forest Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. and all day there will be craft booths, children's games, demos, outhouse races, music, food vendors and more.

Dam Ducky Derby

EVERGREEN — The 12th annual Dam Ducky Derby takes place Saturday, Aug. 7 in downtown Evergreen. At this delightful event, spectators buy one or more uniquely-numbered ducks. The ducks are then dumped by fire truck above the dam into Bear Creek below. The ducks race down the creek with cash prizes going to the winning ducks. The Dam Ducky Derby starts at 11 a.m. and ducks drop at 1 p.m. Buy your ducks ahead of time at DowntownEvergreen.com.

Family Fest

DENVER — Family Fest — a Parent, Baby & Kids Festival — runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Held at the National Western Complex, the festival offers bounce castles, stage presentations, interactive activities, creative stations and more. Adult tickets ae $10 and kids are all free.

Proctor's Garden Tour

DENVER — Rob Proctor's Garden is now open every Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. The 9NEWS Garden Expert's address is 3030 West 46th Avenue in Denver. No tickets are required — just show up! A $10 donation is requested to benefit Dumb Friends League.

Moffat County Balloon Festival

CRAIG —The Moffat County Balloon Festival returns this weekend at Loudy Simpson Park in Craig. Balloon launches are scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s festivities include a 5K fun run/walk and the Colorado Cruiser's Classic Car Show. There will also be a rubber ducky race, arts, crafts, food vendors, beer garden and live music. The Long Run an Eagles Tribute Band takes the festival stage Saturday at 7 p.m. followed by balloon glow at 8:30 p.m. See the complete event schedule at MCBalloonFestival.com.

Avon Festival of the Arts

AVON — The Avon Festival of the Arts is adjacent to Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8. Browse and purchase artwork in an outdoor setting from the nation's talented artists and fine crafters. Admission to the festival is free and doors open at 10 a.m. each day.

Sculpture in the Park

LOVELAND — The 37th annual Sculpture in the Park show and art sale opens at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8. This weekend’s event, which will have about 160 artists, is now the largest outdoor juried sculpture show in the country. Proceeds from Sculpture in the Park go towards the purchase of sculpture for Loveland’s Benson Sculpture Garden, plus park capital improvements and landscaping.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies continue a six-game homestand through Sunday, Aug. 8 at Coors Field. The Rockies take on the Miami Marlins starting Friday at 6:40 p.m. All fans on Friday will receive Topps trading cards on National Trading Card Day. Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game is Faith Day featuring a post-game concert by MercyMe. For tickets, head to Rockies.com/Tickets.

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

COMMERCE CITY — The boys in burgundy are back in Commerce City on Saturday, Aug. 7. The Colorado Rapids host Sporting Kansas City at 7 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Pick out your perfect seat at Ticketmaster.com.

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS — Now in its 12th year, The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb attracts some of the top competitive and recreational cyclists from across the nation and around the world. The race, set for Saturday, Aug. 7, lets riders tackle 4,725 feet of elevation gain up America's Mountain.

In addition to the competitive race, a non-competitive fun ride, called The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb Gran Fondo, will give cyclists of all abilities a Pikes Peak experience. Race registration for the Grand Fondo on Saturday is available online.

Red Rocks

Tipper

MORRISON — British electronic dance music composer and producer David Tipper will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. Friday's performance will also feature Detox Unit, Evac and Bwoy de Bhajan. Mickman, Resonant Language and Frequent join Tipper at the Saturday concert.

Joe Bonamassa

MORRISON — Blues rock guitar icon Joe Bonamassa returns to Colorado this weekend to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 8 and Monday, Aug. 9. Bonamassa is the No. 1 blues selling artist in the world.

Red Rocks reopened April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue will increase capacity to 6,300 on May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 are at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Movies this weekend

The long-awaited "Jungle Cruise" with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson finally opened last weekend, debuting at No. 1 with $35 million (and another $30 million on Disney+).

Overall the summertime box office showing signs of life after a dismal 2020 following strong openings from "Black Widow" and "F9: The Fast Saga."

This week, James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" is the only wide release. A semi-sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad," the movie stars Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and John Cena.

Opening this week

The Suicide Squad

Last weekend's box office

Jungle Cruise — $35 million Old — $6.9 million The Green Knight — $6.7 million Black Widow — $6.5 million Stillwater — $5.2 million

