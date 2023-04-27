In-N-Out Burger's newest Colorado location opens Friday

Double-doubles and animal-style fries are coming to the Mile High City for the first time.

In-N-Out Burger will open its first-ever restaurant in Denver on Friday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m.

Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north of Interstate 70 in Denver's Central Park neighborhood.

Construction on the restaurant begin in July 2022. The brand-new restaurant has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 44 people.

Clint Ford, a veteran of In-N-Out for 23 years, will manage the Denver restaurant, which will employ approximately 80 workers with a starting wage of $20 per hour.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In-N-Out Burger opened its first Colorado locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November 2020. Since then, Colorado restaurants have also opened in Lone Tree, Lakewood, Thornton and Castle Rock.

Several In-N-Out locations have also been proposed in Colorado including in Parker, Loveland and Arvada.

The California-based chain also has a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs.

In-N-Out Burger has launched a Cookout Truck in Colorado that will bring burgers and side items to your private event as a catering option.

In addition to serving parts of Denver and Colorado Springs, In-N-Out has launched the Cookout Truck in parts of Los Angeles including parts of Ventura, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in California as well as Dallas, Texas.

In-N-Out said the trucks are fully self-contained units, equipped with generators and operated and staffed completely by In-N-Out Burger workers.

The trucks serve the Double-Double, cheeseburger, hamburger, grilled cheese, chips and fountain drinks. The California-based burger chain notes that french fries and shakes cannot be prepared on the trucks.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 330 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

