Man dies after Boulder gas station assault

Boulder Police have arrested 21-year-old Brian Farrar in connection to the deadly attack.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 21-year-old man was been arrested in connection to a deadly assault a gas station on Wednesday, Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.

BPD said they responded to the Circle K on 1480 Canyon Boulevard, just north of the University of Colorado-Boulder campus, to investigate a reported assault in progress and found the unconscious victim.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, BPD said.

At 12:05 a.m., BPD announced that the victim died and the suspect, Brian Farrar, was arrested after the public assisted with identifying him.

Credit: Boulder Police Department


The suspect was questioned, taken to Boulder County Jail and detectives executed several search warrants, according to BPD.

BPD did not release any information on a possible motive or the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectve Greer at 303-441-4322 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

