Man dies after Boulder gas station assault

Boulder Police have arrested 21-year-old Brian Farrar in connection to the deadly attack.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 21-year-old man was been arrested in connection to a deadly assault a gas station on Wednesday, Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.

BPD said they responded to the Circle K on 1480 Canyon Boulevard, just north of the University of Colorado-Boulder campus, to investigate a reported assault in progress and found the unconscious victim.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, BPD said.

At 12:05 a.m., BPD announced that the victim died and the suspect, Brian Farrar, was arrested after the public assisted with identifying him.



The suspect was questioned, taken to Boulder County Jail and detectives executed several search warrants, according to BPD.

BPD did not release any information on a possible motive or the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectve Greer at 303-441-4322 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

