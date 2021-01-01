Man rams patrol car, smashes glass door at Jefferson County Sheriff's Office headquarters

The incident happened around 11 a.m. New Year's Day, deputies said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A sheriff's office patrol car was rammed by a man at Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) headquarters Friday morning.

The sheriff's office headquarters is located at 200 Jefferson County Pkwy. in Golden.

Two entrances at the headquarters were also damaged by the suspect, said JCSO in a tweet.

Deputies said the man used a silver bar to break one of the glass doors.

JCSO deputies and Golden Police took the man into custody. The investigation remains open and active, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately identify the suspect.

This all happened just after 11 a.m. New Year's Day.

