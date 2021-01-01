x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Man rams patrol car, smashes glass door at Jefferson County Sheriff's Office headquarters

The incident happened around 11 a.m. New Year's Day, deputies said.
Credit: JCSO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A sheriff's office patrol car was rammed by a man at Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) headquarters Friday morning. 

The sheriff's office headquarters is located at 200 Jefferson County Pkwy. in Golden.

Two entrances at the headquarters were also damaged by the suspect, said JCSO in a tweet.

Deputies said the man used a silver bar to break one of the glass doors. 

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JCSO deputies and Golden Police took the man into custody. The investigation remains open and active, the sheriff's office said. 

The sheriff's office didn't immediately identify the suspect. 

This all happened just after 11 a.m. New Year's Day.

RELATED: Moose poached near Kenosha Pass

RELATED: Martial arts instructor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on child

RELATED: Suspect located after child killed in Denver hit-and-run

RELATED: 'I've never seen anything like this': Denver, Aurora experience major uptick in homicides in 2020

RELATED: Woman found strangled to death inside Lakewood home, police say

RELATED: Man sentenced to 208 years for shooting at officers, injuring 1 in 2018

RELATED: Young child sitting in van critically injured when man opens fire in Denver parking lot

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS 