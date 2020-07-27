WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hancock to deliver State of the City address

Watch the Denver mayor's address live at 10 a.m. in the video player above, on the 9NEWS app or on our YouTube channel.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will deliver his annual State of the City address on Monday morning at a time when the city has faced issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic upheaval, protests over racism and law enforcement, and an uptick in crime.

The mayor has held frequent press conference since March to give updates on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic began, Denver was one of the first cities in Colorado to issue a stay-at-home order. The city currently has a mask requirement.

Denver also has the state's largest COVID-19 testing site at the Pepsi Center, which has capped tests at 2,000 per day due to an increase in demand. Some people who have been tested this month at the Pepsi Center have waited a week or longer to get their results.

Hancock's State of the City speech will likely assess Denver's response to the pandemic so far but also delve into issues that the mayor wants to address over the coming months.

The economy has suffered because of the pandemic and the stay-at-home order this past spring. Businesses have closed, and Colorado has seen a large increase in unemployment. Because of lost tax revenue, the City and County of Denver faces a budget shortfall of $226 million.

More homeless encampments have appeared. Last week, volunteers counted 664 tents at 30 sites across Denver. The City Council is considering ideas for 11 campsites that could be sanctioned spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

In addition to economic turmoil, the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May sparked protests over racism and police brutality in Denver and across the country.

Nightly riots in Denver for almost two weeks in late May and early June resulted in "catastrophic" damage to businesses and government buildings, including the state Capitol.

In May, Hancock instituted a curfew for the city and county that continued for several nights.

There has also been an uptick in crime this year. Denver has seen increases in crimes against people and property in the first six months of 2020 over the year prior.