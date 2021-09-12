Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/12/21)

DENVER — It's an emotional start to the Sunday morning Prep Rally.
The Skyline football team experienced heartbreak this week when one of its players passed away unexpectedly. The Falcons took the field for the first time without Savion Lowe on Friday night at Everly-Montgomery Field to host Golden.
An emotional pregame speech, moment of silence and "purple-out" crowd honored Savion before kickoff.
Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange shares some of the video from pregame and the touching tributes to Savion.
Also included in the Sunday (September 12) morning Prep Rally:
- Feature: Gunnison remembers a high school football tragedy, 50 years later
- Cherry Creek football heads to Arizona
- Arapahoe vs. Fort Collins boys soccer
- Green Mountain vs. Standley Lake football
- Berthoud vs. Riverdale Ridge softball
- Pomona football earns its first win
- ThunderRidge vs. Eaglecrest football
- Limon vs. Strasburg football
- Grandview's Isabel Bennett named Athlete of the Week
