Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/12/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It's an emotional start to the Sunday morning Prep Rally.

The Skyline football team experienced heartbreak this week when one of its players passed away unexpectedly. The Falcons took the field for the first time without Savion Lowe on Friday night at Everly-Montgomery Field to host Golden.

An emotional pregame speech, moment of silence and "purple-out" crowd honored Savion before kickoff.

Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange shares some of the video from pregame and the touching tributes to Savion.

Also included in the Sunday (September 12) morning Prep Rally:

Feature: Gunnison remembers a high school football tragedy, 50 years later

Cherry Creek football heads to Arizona

Arapahoe vs. Fort Collins boys soccer

Green Mountain vs. Standley Lake football

Berthoud vs. Riverdale Ridge softball

Pomona football earns its first win

ThunderRidge vs. Eaglecrest football

Limon vs. Strasburg football

Grandview's Isabel Bennett named Athlete of the Week

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.