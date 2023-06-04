Rockies' home opener weather forecast

DENVER — After cold and snow the past few days, more seasonal weather will be in place for the Colorado Rockies' home opener Thursday at Coors Field.
A high-pressure ridge will begin to build into the region on Thursday resulting in sunshine and warm temperatures.
First pitch between the Rockies and the Washington Nationals at 2:10 p.m. Thursday will be a bit chilly, but mostly sunny with a temperature of 52 degrees in the Mile High City.
The Rockies' next three games will have remarkably beautiful weather over the weekend in LoDo. The high temperature in Denver will warm into the 70s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
We may even see our first 80-degree reading since the end of last September on Tuesday.
After playing their first six games on the road in San Diego and Los Angeles, the Rockies now will play their next seven games at Coors Field.
Here's the opening slate of home games in Denver:
- Thursday, April 6 - Washington Nationals at 2:10 p.m.
- Friday, April 7 - Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, April 8 - Washington Nationals at 6:10 p.m.
- Sunday, April 9 - Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m.
- Monday, April 10 - St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 11 - St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 12 - St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m.
