9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 7-9

Colorado Rockies baseball, Disney on Ice, Easter egg hunts and Steamboat's Cardboard Classic.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Rockies baseball is back! The boys of summer have returned to downtown Denver for four games this warm weekend.

Disney on Ice also makes its annual stop in the Mile High City, "The Color Purple" is the newest production from Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and Easter egg hunts are scheduled across the state. Although spring has sprung in Colorado, there is still time to get outside and enjoy the snow at the annual Cardboard Classic in Steamboat.

From festivals and fairs to expos and polar plunges, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this April weekend. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend and don't forget to share your photos with the Near Me feature on the 9NEWS app.

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals

DENVER — Colorado Rockies fans are headed back to Blake Street for the first time in seven months. The Rockies' 31st home opener is Thursday at Coors Field. First pitch against the Washington Nationals is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

While the home opener is anticipated to be a sellout crowd, large crowds are also anticipated Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a beautiful weekend of popcorn, Cracker Jack and baseball at the best ballpark in America.

Easter egg hunts

COLORADO — Spring has arrived in Colorado with bees, robins, bunnies and baseball. Easter arrives Sunday and egg hunts are planned across Colorado this weekend. Here's a list of some of the Easter egg hunts we've found across Colorado. Don't forget to bring a bucket or basket.

Disney on Ice

DENVER — Disney magic arrives in Denver this weekend with "Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate." The family-friendly show brings Disney stories to life through world-class ice skating. "Let's Celebrate" features 50 Disney characters including those from "Toy Story 4," "Frozen," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin." Disney on Ice plays Denver Coliseum for six performances through Sunday. Get your tickets at DisneyonIce.com.

The Color Purple

DENVER — "The Color Purple" is the newest musical from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Beloved by audiences worldwide, few stories have had the cultural significance and lasting power as Alice Walker's story that reaffirms Black is beautiful, that women are powerful, and that love is love. This musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" features soul, gospel, jazz and blues vocals. "The Color Purple" plays the Wolf Theatre though Sunday, May 7. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Colorado Tartan Day Festival

LONGMONT — Colorado will celebrate Scotland’s cultural and historic contributions to the world with a celebration of family, community, nation, and heritage at this weekend’s Colorado Tartan Day Festival. The celebration takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. The free, family friendly event offers historic reenactments, Celtic merchants, children's activities, beer tent, food vendors and live music. Check out ColoradoTartanDay.com for the complete weekend schedule.

Cardboard Classic

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat's traditional rite of spring, the Cardboard Classic, is back for a 41st year. This hilarious race features homemade crafts made of cardboard, glue, string, paint, duct tape, masking tape, balloons and other decorations. Competitors race down Stampede to a hysterical finish. The event is free to attend. Entries are judged at 11 a.m. Saturday with the races to begin soon after. For registration information and a complete schedule, visit Steamboat.com.

Easter sunrise at Red Rocks

MORRISON — The 76th annual Red Rocks Easter Sunday Service returns Sunday. Thousands will gather at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for an outdoor church service to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The service is free and open to the public. You do not need to reserve a seat to attend the service as general seating and parking are available on a first-come basis.

Firebird

DENVER — Ballet Ariel adds another ballet to its repertoire with the premiere of "Firebird." Performed to Stravinsky’s score, "Firebird" is the tale of a prince and his princess and the beautiful firebird that rescues them from the torments of an evil sorcerer and his goblins. Performances will be Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Elaine Wolf Theatre at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center.

A-Basin Apres Ski Party

DILLON — Break out the neon retro ski gear and get stoked on the mountain for a Apres Ski Party. Located at Arapahoe Basin on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will have a live DJ dance party, free prizes, vendor booths and drink tastings. Registration is free of charge and spots can be reserved using the link here.

Taste of Vail

VAIL — More than 30 of Vail’s finest chefs and restaurants and nearly 50 of the country’s top wineries will be featured in this weekend’s Taste of Vail. The four-day event opened Wednesday and continues through Saturday. For a complete event schedule and festival passes, check out TasteofVail.com.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour

LOVELAND — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to Loveland’s Budweiser Events Center for shows on Friday and Saturday. Some of the drivers set to appear this weekend include Dozer, Dirt Crew, Maximus, Tailgator, Rat Attack, and Double Trouble. Tickets are available at BudweiserEventsCenter.com.

Breakfast Fly-In

ENGLEWOOD — Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight will have its monthly Breakfast Fly-In on Saturday featuring planes, pilots and breakfast. Museum guests can enjoy breakfast from a local food truck, watch aircraft fly in and explore interactive exhibits and simulators. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youth, while members and children under 3 get in free.

Cockpit Demo Day

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is having a Cockpit Demo Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can get an up-close look inside select aircraft at the museum and learn about the history of the aircraft, instruments and controls. Featured aircraft include Cessna U-3A, Alexander Eaglerock, Bede BD-5, Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 MLD, and LTV A-7D Corsair II.

Colorado Mineral and Fossil Spring Show

DENVER — Retail and wholesale vendors from around the world will be at the 2023 Colorado Mineral & Fossil Spring Show. Vendors will be showcasing minerals, fossils, meteorites, tektites, carvings, gems, jewelry and more. The show at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center runs Friday through Sunday. Parking and admission are free.

Rauw Alejandro

DENVER — Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro brings his "Saturno World Tour" to Ball Arena on Friday. The "King of Modern Reggaeton" will take the stage in Denver at 8 p.m. with special guest Jabbawockeez. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Vancouver Warriors

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back at the Loud House on Saturday. The Mammoth host the Vancouver Warriors at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ball Arena. Tickets start at $40 at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

DENVER — The final regular season home game of the season is Sunday for the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets and Sacramento Kings meet Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Ball Arena. Tickets start at $40 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents the regional premiere of the award-winning play "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" beginning Friday. Set decades after the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men grapple with the tragedy of their past and what it means for their future. This two-part epic explores healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home. "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" plays at Vintage Theatre through May 14. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Bugs

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has opened its newest interactive exhibition. “Bugs” takes you into the world of insects as you learn how to think, work and use your superpowers like nature’s true geniuses. Bugs make up 90% of all animal species on Earth, yet few of us know how essential and powerful these creatures really are. Discover how their adaptations are inspiring solutions to some of our most complex problems and imagine what’s possible in the future in “Bugs.”

tick, tick…BOOM!

AURORA — The autobiographical musical "tick, tick… BOOM!" from Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Rent,” is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, "tick, tick… BOOM!" takes you on the playwright's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. "tick, tick… BOOM!" plays Vintage Theatre through April 23. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

365 Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 365Health.org.

Movies this weekend

Riding terrific reviews and a strong word-of-mouth, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" opened with $38.5 million.

Games and toys are also proving to be dependable big-screen resources. “Dungeons & Dragons” will be followed this year by Greta Gerwig's “Barbie” and a new “Transformers” movie. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is expected to extend a rising trend for the once-derided video game adaptation.

Opening this weekend

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Air

Paint

Last weekend's box office

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," $38.5 million. “John Wick, Chapter 4,” $28.2 million. “Scream VI,” $5.3 million. “His Only Son,” $5.3 million. “Creed III,” $5 million. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” $4.7 million. “A Thousand and One,” $1.8 million. “65,” $1.6 million. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” $1.2 million. “Jesus Revolution,” $1 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have an wonderful weekend!

