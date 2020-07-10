Wednesday night's Colorado Rapids match postponed

Wednesday's match is the third Colorado Rapids match postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced Wednesday night's match between the Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles Football Club has been postponed.

The match had been scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

MLS said in a statement the match had been postponed in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and infectious disease experts "following one new confirmed case of COVID-19 among the Colorado Rapids’ staff."

Further details regarding when this match will be played will be announced at a later date, according to a statement from the Rapids.

Wednesday's match is the third Rapids match postponed because of coronavirus concerns. According to CDPHE, 17 Rapids staffers have now tested positive for COVID-19, and an outbreak was determined on Sept. 29.

In September, the Rapids announced that a limited number of fans would return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7. On Monday, the Rapids canceled plans for fans on Wednesday and Sunday, Oct. 10.

"As we return to MLS action this Wednesday, the club has taken the decision to delay the return of fans to our stadium out of an abundance of caution," Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith said in a news release Monday.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and supporters has always been our main priority as we navigate this unique season. While our plan to host fans at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park remains approved by state officials, we want to ensure we are taking every precaution possible to create the safest environment on game days. As excited as we are to see our supporters cheering the team on in person, we felt this was best course of action at this time."

