Hard Rock Cafe closing its doors in Colorado

The themed bar-restaurant has been a downtown Denver staple for decades.

DENVER — A rock 'n' roll-themed bar and restaurant will permanently close its doors on Denver's 16th Street Mall.

Hard Rock Cafe said in a notice to employees obtained by 9NEWS that it plans to close its downtown Denver restaurant on July 29.

Located at the Denver Pavilions shopping center at Glenarm Place on the 16th Street Mall, the restaurant is the only Hard Rock Cafe in Colorado.

"We are writing to you to give you advanced written notice of a planned closure of our Denver facility on July 29, 2023, and as such are providing the required legal notices pursuant to the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act," Hard Rock Cafe International, Inc. said in a letter to its Denver employees.

"The permanent closure of the entire facility will occur at the close of business on July 29, 2023, and you will be separated from employment on that date."

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), which requires employers to provide employees experiencing employment loss with a 60-day notice prior to a layoff, reported on Wednesday that 54 workers will be laid off in because of the Hard Rock Cafe closure in Denver.

9NEWS has reached out to Hard Rock Cafe for comment.

Hard Rock Cafe joins a growing list of Colorado restaurants closing in recent weeks.

Denver sports bar Blake Street Tavern permanently closed its doors in early April. The tavern, which opened in 2003, had been a favorite near Coors Field near downtown Denver in the Five Points neighborhood.

Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, located at 21st Street and Lawrence Street in downtown Denver, announced it closed April 18.

Italian and Mexican restaurant Piccolo closed on April 30 after 50 years of operation in southeast Denver, on South Monaco Parkway, near Interstate 25 and Hampden Avenue.

Twin Dragon Restaurant in Englewood also closed April 30 after operating for 47 years.

Korean fried chicken restaurant Vons Chicken closed its business after four years at South Peoria Street and East Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

Carbon Cafe & Bar announced it closed its business on May 8 after nine years of operation.

