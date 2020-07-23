Broncos, Jeudy reach accord on four-year, $15.2 million contract

The first-round receiver will start with a $8.61 million signing bonus.

Based on his social media posts, Jerry Jeudy plays football every day for free.

He was not about to miss a day or two haggling over his first professional contract.

The Broncos’ first-round draft pick in late-April, Jeudy reached agreement Thursday on a four-year, fully guaranteed $15,192,958 contract that includes an $8,609,424 signing bonus.

A receiver from Alabama, Jeudy has posted videos of his footwork and catching drills from all sorts of venues during the offseason, from turf fields to high school fields to back alleys.

The kid loves football whether he’s goofing off with friends and participating in an organized workout. His stats at Alabama:

Yr ….. Class … C ….… Y .… Y/C .… TD

2017 … FR .… 14 ..… 264 … 18.9 ..… 2

2018 … SO … 68 .… 1315 … 19.3 … 14

2019 … JR …. 77 .… 1163 … 15.1 … 10

Totals ……… 159 … 2742 … 17.2 … 26

The agreement with Jeudy, who is expected to start opposite third-year receiver Courtland Sutton, leaves second-round receiver KJ Hamler as the only member of the Broncos’ 10-player draft class who has yet to reach agreement.