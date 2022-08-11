Colorado 2022 elections | Live results map

This map of the hot statewide races allows you to view the latest results, county by county, across Colorado.

DENVER — Coloradans were voting on Tuesday on statewide races and U.S. House seats that will determine the trajectory of politics in the state for the next few years.

As the results come in after polls close at 7 p.m., you can use the map below to see live vote totals, county-by-county, for the following races:

Governor

U.S. Senate

Secretary of state

Attorney general

U.S. House, 7th Congressional District

U.S. House, 8th Congressional District

To use the map, select a race to view and then click on individual counties to see their results in that race.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office will release election results starting at 7 p.m. The results at that time will largely reflect mail ballots that were returned before Election Day. Subsequent updates in results will include ballots returned on Election Day.

