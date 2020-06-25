2nd lawsuit filed against City and County of Denver for use of force against protesters

The latest lawsuit was filed by the ACLU and represents Black Lives Matter 5280 and 9 other plaintiffs.

DENVER — A second lawsuit has been filed against the City and County of Denver due to the use of less-lethal force against protesters during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that took place near the Colorado Capitol.

The latest lawsuit was filed Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado and Arnold & Porter. According to a news release from the ACLU, it is on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280 and individual plaintiffs who said they were injured by law enforcement while they were protesting against police brutality and systemic racism.

“The lawsuit challenges the use of tear gas and less-lethal weapons that police unleashed against nonviolent protesters who were demonstrating over the killings of Black men and women,” the news release reads.

The first lawsuit was filed on behalf of four plaintiffs on June 5. This prompted a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order limiting the Denver Police Department’s (DPD) use of less-lethal weapons like tear gas and rubber bullets.

This is set to expire on June 26.

The ACLU lawsuit “seeks to hold Denver law enforcement accountable for its actions as well as the actions of additional law enforcement agencies who assisted Denver Police,” according to the release.

It also seeks to ban Denver law enforcement from deploying tear gas and other “less-lethal” weapons on peaceful protesters. The nine individual plaintiffs are also seeking compensatory damages.

One of those plaintiffs is Elisabeth Epps, who was one of the panelists during a 9NEWS roundtable on racism in Colorado. The ACLU said she was shot and bruised multiple times by projectiles, including one that hit her in the face, breaking the plastic medical-grade respirator mask she was wearing at the time.

The other plaintiffs include:

Ashlee Wedgeworth, who said she was tear-gassed and suffered pain and difficulty breathing.

Amanda Blasingame and Phillip Rothlein, who said SWAT officers fired pepper ball bullets directly at their home while they were sitting on the front steps, and that those projectiles hit the front door and came through the apartment building. The lawsuit alleges that “an officer also came up to their face[s] and threatened to pepper spray them, staring directly at Ms. Rothlein, the only Black person in the front yard, as he made the threat. Ms. Rothlein, who is Black and transgender, felt targeted and has become sensitive to loud noises and sirens.”

Zach Packard, who said he was he hit in the head with a projectile and was immediately knocked unconscious. The lawsuit says he suffered a fractured skull and jaw, two fractured discs and bleeding in his brain. He was hospitalized for a week, and must now wear a neck brace.

Hollis Lyman, who said she was gassed and shot by a pepper ball that bruised her arm. She also alleges she suffered temporary hearing loss from the grenades.

Cidney Fisk, who said she was gassed and felt disoriented. The lawsuit says because of her experience at the protest, she was unable to get out of bed for two days.

Stanford Smith, who said he was hit in the face with pepper spray by an officer without warning.

The Denver Office of the Independent Monitor is now probing the police department’s response to the protests, which lasted for multiple days in late May and early June following the in-custody death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

The investigation will specifically look into DPD’s use of riot gear, physical force, chemical agents and less-lethal weapons.

According to DPD, there are at least 61 active complaints against the department. Most of those involve use of force. More than 200 complaints have been received about the Denver protests overall.