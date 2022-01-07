Top 9 plays of the 2021-22 school year

DENVER — Another year of high school sports is in the books, and 2021-22 brought us some incredible moments!
Each week, 9NEWS Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the best performances on Prep Rally Honor Roll across the fall, winter and spring seasons.
We've now complied the best plays and performances across Colorado! Check out our 'Top 9' and then be sure to cast your vote for your favorite below!
The candidates for Play of the Year are:
- Lutheran's Hailey Maestretti crushes moonshot home run in 3A softball championship game
- Legacy's Jack DeBell drains game-winner in rivalry basketball game
- Green Mountain's Gigi Martyna wins 4A all-around gymnastics state title
- Denver East wins first hockey state title and follows up with national championship
- Loveland's Katelyn Lehigh goes back-to-back as 5A girls golf champion
- Pomona's Daniel Cardenas joins elusive four-peat wrestling champions club
- Grandview's Naomi Clark scores hat trick in 5A girls soccer title game
- Chatfield wins thrilling 4A football championship game for first title in 20 years
- Smoky Hill's Anthony Harris Jr. throws down the slam dunk of the year
>>CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW!
