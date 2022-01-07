x
High School

Top 9 plays of the 2021-22 school year

Check out the best high school sports moments the 9Preps team caught this year, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — Another year of high school sports is in the books, and 2021-22 brought us some incredible moments!

Each week, 9NEWS Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the best performances on Prep Rally Honor Roll across the fall, winter and spring seasons.

We've now complied the best plays and performances across Colorado! Check out our 'Top 9' and then be sure to cast your vote for your favorite below!

The candidates for Play of the Year are:

>>CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW!

