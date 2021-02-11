How to find election results and get alerts from 9NEWS

For election results starting at 7 p.m., go to 9news.com/elections

DENVER — You’ve picked candidates and voted on local measures like taxes and bonds. Now Election Day is here, and it’s time to follow the results.

We know it’s an “off year” for elections. There are no national or statewide races and only three statewide measures. Still, there are plenty of City Council and school board races to watch, and many municipalities asked their residents for sales tax increases or approval of bond measures and ordinances.

Usually, 9NEWS provides election results from The Associated Press, but for this year’s election, AP isn’t providing live updates on results.

The election results you’ll see at 9news.com/elections will be manually updated from our newsroom using data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Be assured that we’re working as quickly as we can to get you the latest results.

9NEWS will be keeping you up to date on many big races and ballot measures, but there are many more that can be followed at the Colorado Secretary of State website and county elections sites:

To get political and election alerts from 9NEWS, app users can opt in by opening up the 9NEWS app and hitting the button in the upper left-hand corner.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select “Manage Topic Alerts and Notifications.”

From here, either toggle the “Local Politics” category on or off. Opting into local politics means more results.

9NEWS will have live election coverage on 9NEWS.com, via the 9NEWS app, wherever you access 9NEWS on any device.